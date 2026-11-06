Twist In Kochi Assault Case, Doctor Who Was Thrashed Charged With Rape

In a major twist in the Kochi assault and robbery case involving an actor, the police have registered a rape case against the doctor who was attacked. A case was registered after the actor's relative alleged that the doctor drugged her and sexually assaulted her.

The development comes a day after the actor, who has worked in several films across multiple South Indian languages, was arrested in connection with the assault and robbery of the doctor at a flat in Kochi on November 2.

According to the doctor's complaint, he was lured to the flat on the pretext of providing medical treatment to her aunt. He was subsequently threatened, assaulted and robbed of two mobile phones worth approximately Rs 3 lakh.

The doctor had claimed that they accused him of drugging and raping the aunt of one of the accused and brutally assaulted him several times. He also alleged that the actress abused him and threatened to kill him while he was being assaulted.

Based on his complaint, the police registered an FIR on November 4 under sections 127 (wrongful confinement), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 296 (obscene act and songs), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 310 (dacoity) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused and launched an investigation.

The police named 12 accused in the assault and robbery case, including an actor-producer. Three accused, including the actor, were later arrested.