Case Filed Against NRI Passenger At Kochi Airport After Row Over iPhone Customs Duty

A police case has been filed against an NRI passenger from Kozhikode who protested against paying customs duty on an unboxed iPhone brought from Dubai. The passenger, identified as Ajas, was booked by the Nedumbassery Police following a complaint from Customs officials alleging obstruction of official duty. The incident took place around 3:30 am on Saturday (Oct 24) when Ajas landed in Kochi.

According to Customs officers, passengers carrying high-value gadgets exceeding prescribed allowance limits are liable to pay customs duty. However, Ajas refused to pay an assessed duty amount between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000, alleging that the demand was illegal and violated baggage rules covering personal-use items.

As the argument escalated between Ajas and the Customs officials, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel intervened and removed the NRI from the area. He was subsequently handed over to the local police.

Nedumbassery Police registered an FIR against Ajas under relevant provisions of the Kerala Police Act based on a formal complaint filed by Customs authorities for preventing officers from discharging their duty.

Also Read | 'First in My Bloodline To See This': Social Media Reacts To Ashwini Vaishnaw's Gen Z 'Cope Harder' Slang

'Unjustified Extortion,' Says Passenger

Ajas claimed that multiple passengers traveling on his flight were forced to pay duties for carrying single units of newly launched iPhones.

"Customs rules clearly state that electronics carried for personal use are exempt from import duty," Ajas stated. "When I asked officers to inspect the phone, they pointed out that I was already carrying another phone. Most working professionals carry two devices, a personal phone and a work device. Refusing to allow personal gadgets without arbitrary tax demands is outright harassment."

Ajas chose to leave the phone in Customs custody rather than pay the levied charge, opting instead to challenge the action legally.

Growing Social Media Backlash

Video footage of the confrontation recorded by Ajas has gone viral on social media platforms, drawing widespread support from non-resident Keralites (NRIs) and frequent travelers. Many users shared similar experiences at airport customs counters, calling for clear official guidelines and transparency regarding personal baggage allowances for high-end electronic devices.

Customs authorities have not issued a formal statement on the specific assessment criteria used during the morning inspection drive. Meanwhile, Customs sources stated that intelligence indicates that travelers mass-imported phones from the UAE to supply local retail stores.