Rs 1.5 Crore Hydroponic Weed Seized At Kochi Airport, 2 Arrested

Customs officials seized about four kg of hydroponic weed (hybrid ganja) worth around Rs 1.5 crore at the Cochin International Airport here and arrested two people, officials said on Tuesday.

The passenger, Shakh Zaved Ali from Hyderabad, had arrived from Bangkok via Colombo by a Sri Lankan Airlines flight on Monday, they said in a statement.

During the investigation, another passenger, Shivpratap Jaysing Sankpal of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, who had travelled on the same flight and allegedly helped Ali in the smuggling operation, was identified and apprehended, officials said.

Both the passengers were arrested, they said.

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