Rs 5 Crore Extortion, Property Deal: Delhi Cops Arrest 6 In Firing Case

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested six people in connection with a firing incident at a medical store in Najafgarh, linked to a Rs 5 crore extortion demand and a conspiracy involving fugitive gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. Sangwan is believed to be in the UK and running operations from there.

The firing incident took place at Bhawana Medicos in the Naya Bazar area of Najafgarh on 19 September, when two men arrived on a motorcycle and one of them allegedly opened fire at Sanjay Kumar Rohilla, who was present at the shop. The shot missed Rohilla, and the assailants fled.

According to the police, the incident was linked to an alleged extortion demand involving a property deal and threats against the victim's family.

The six accused arrested have been identified as Ashiv Rathee alias Ashu, Manjeet, Hari Prakash alias Kala, Jyoti Prakash alias Jyoti alias Baba, Rahul and Sahil alias Pintu.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), HS Dhaliwal said their roles allegedly ranged from procuring illegal firearms and financing their purchase to recruiting the attackers and executing the shooting.

According to the police, Sahil allegedly recruited Hari Prakash and Rahul to carry out the attack. Hari Prakash is suspected of firing the shot, while Rahul allegedly rode the motorcycle used in the incident. The police said the firearm reportedly jammed after the first shot, forcing the two men to flee.

The investigation has also uncovered an arms procurement network.

Ashiv Rathee allegedly procured three country-made semi-automatic pistols and 10 live cartridges from an unidentified supplier in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. Manjeet allegedly arranged Rs 1.5 lakh for the purchase of the firearms. The two are accused of facilitating the transfer of two pistols and seven live cartridges for the attack.

Police said Sahil allegedly received the weapons, ammunition, and Rs 7 lakh from Ashiv and Manjeet before handing them over to Hari Prakash and Rahul. Investigators are examining the financial trail and communications to establish the alleged links between the accused.

Sahil allegedly told investigators that, after the shooting, he paid Rs 2.5 lakh to Hari Prakash and Rs 25,000 to Rahul. A Kia Sonet car allegedly provided to Rahul was also recovered, police said. Rahul allegedly disclosed during interrogation that he was carrying a firearm during the incident, which has since been recovered.

The Crime Branch has also arrested Jyoti Prakash, whose alleged role concerns communications with his brother, Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, regarding the proposed attack. Police are examining the nature of these communications and their relevance to the alleged conspiracy.

Investigators are probing the suspected role of Naveen Deshwal, who is reportedly based in Germany. According to the police, instructions attributed to Sangwan were allegedly conveyed through Deshwal to ground-level associates. The alleged involvement of both men, neither of whom has been arrested in this case, is being investigated.

The case was registered at the Najafgarh police station under Sections 125 (acts endangering human life or personal safety), 109(1) (attempt to murder), 308(4) (attempted extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 3(5) (acts committed by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 25 (illegal arms-related offences) and 27 (punishment for the use of firearms or ammunition in violation of the Arms Act) of the Arms Act. The Crime Branch's Northern Range team is investigating the case.

Further investigation is underway to seize the firearm allegedly used in the shooting, establish the source of the weapons and funds, verify the accused persons' disclosure statements against independent evidence, and identify other people linked to the alleged extortion and arms-supply network.