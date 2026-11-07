Videos Of Women Found On Doctor's Phone Who Accused Kerala Actor Of Assault

What began as an assault and robbery case involving a Malayalam actress has now taken a far more disturbing turn, with police uncovering evidence pointing to multiple women potentially being sexually exploited by the very doctor who initially approached them as a victim of assault and robbery.

The doctor, who had accused the actress and her associates of assaulting him and robbing him of mobile phones worth Rs 3 lakh, is now himself facing a rape case and has been on the run since Friday, according to police.

In a significant breakthrough, investigators have reportedly recovered videos featuring more than 10 women from the doctor's mobile phone. Police suspect that several women may have been subjected to sexual assault after being administered intoxicating substances.

Investigators say most of the women appearing in the recovered videos are believed to be patients of the doctor or their relatives, raising serious concerns about the possible exploitation of women who had approached him for medical treatment.

READ | Twist In Kochi Assault Case, Doctor Who Was Thrashed Charged With Rape

Police are also examining indications that psychotropic medication, in addition to alcohol, may have been used to incapacitate the women before the suspected assaults.

The investigation took a dramatic turn after a relative of the actress filed a rape complaint against the doctor at the Infopark Police Station. She accused the doctor of sexually assaulting her after rendering her unconscious using alcohol and drugs.

The complaint came after she and two others were arrested in connection with the November 2 assault and robbery of the doctor at a flat in Ponnurunni, Kochi. The doctor had claimed that he was lured to the flat on the pretext of treating a patient, assaulted and robbed of two expensive mobile phones.

Police now suspect that the doctor's mobile phone could hold crucial evidence of sexual offences involving multiple women. Investigators are examining the recovered material to establish the identities of the women and determine whether additional offences were committed.

READ | Actors Lure Doctor To Kochi Home, Thrash Him, Steal Phone, Watch Worth Rs 3.5 Lakh

Police searched the doctor's residence on Friday and have intensified efforts to trace him. Investigators say he has been on the run since Friday, while there are indications that he may approach the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

The case has now developed into two parallel criminal investigations: one into the assault and robbery of the doctor, and another into allegations of sexual exploitation involving the doctor himself.

Police are continuing their investigation to establish the full extent of the suspected offences and whether more women will come forward with complaints.