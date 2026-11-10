"He Was Among The Firsts To Bless Our Babies": Divyanka Tripathi Mourns Guard Who Died In Building Fire On Diwali Eve

Popular actor Divyanka Tripathi didn't have a blissful Diwali as the guard of her building, Dhanpat Uncle, had a tragic death in a fire that engulfed the building on the Diwali eve (November 7). Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, who welcomed their twin boys in June this year, had an emotional connect with the guard as he was one of the first persons to bless their newborns.

Divyanka Tripathi shared the video of Dhanpat uncle blessing the newborns alongside an emotional message for him on Instagram.

Divyanka Tripathi shared that they were at home when the 'mishap' took place. They evacuated babies, family and staff timely, only to came know later that the guard lost his life in the fire.

"On the night before Diwali and Viv's birthday, a devastating fire broke out in our building. We had plans to step out that evening, but somehow, our plans kept getting delayed. We were home when the mishap occurred, which allowed us to spot the danger in time and evacuate with our babies, family and staff.

"For a while, we thought we had escaped with only a frightening memory and material damage. Until we heard about Dhanpat Uncle.

"Vivek and I struggled to accept the news. Even as we took refuge at a friend's home, we kept hoping, praying that somehow it wasn't true," Divyanka wrote.

"Dhanpat Uncle, you were never just the guard of our building. You were part of our everyday lives, someone we trusted, someone we had imagined in our children's tomorrow," she went on to add.

The Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actor shared she imagined a happy future when her boys would play with Dhanpat uncle while growing up. But her imagination remained only a mere dream.

"When we brought our babies home for the first time, one of the first people to welcome and bless them was our beloved Dhanpat Uncle, the guard of our building. We had imagined the years ahead... him watching our boys grow, the children playing with their Dhanpat Uncle, and countless little moments we unknowingly took for granted.

"We will miss you deeply. And when our boys are old enough, we will tell them about the kind man who welcomed them home with his blessings, who was indispensable in our everyday life and that - we should never take anyone's presence for granted," Divyanka wrote.

Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya, who embraced parenthood after 10 years of marriage and welcomed twin baby boys in June 2026, have finally revealed their names on November 7. After five months of their twins' birth, the couple announced their names Daivik and Vaidvik on their show, Pati Patni Aur Panga season 2 where they are seen as a celebrity jodi.