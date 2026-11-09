Hero Xoom 160 Review: This Maxi-Scooter Is Perfect For Long City Commutes

Can a scooter really replace a car for the daily commute? Am sure you have thought about it every time you commute back from the office and sit in long traffic jams, but always thought that moving to a scooter will affect convenience, fun, and status. That's the question the Hero Xoom 160 forced me to ask after spending a couple of weeks using it for my regular office run between Ghaziabad and Noida. On paper, it sounds like an unusual proposition. After all, a scooter cannot match the comfort, weather protection, or practicality of a car. Yet, in the traffic-choked reality of Delhi-NCR, the Xoom 160 makes a surprisingly strong case for itself.

My commute covers around 30 km each way and includes an almost even mix of city traffic and open stretches of road. In urban traffic, the Xoom 160's automatic transmission immediately proves its worth. There's no clutch to operate, no gears to shift, and filtering through traffic is far less stressful than in a car.

Unlike sporty scooters such as the TVS Ntorq, the Xoom 160 doesn't feel particularly eager off the line. It's a larger machine, rides on 14-inch wheels, and carries more weight. Yet those very characteristics become advantages once the road opens up. At speeds of around 90 kmph, the scooter feels stable, planted, and more relaxed than many conventional scooters. The long wheelbase helps here. The larger tyre size ensure, you manage to deal with road undulation or potholes in a more composed manner.

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The biggest strength of the Xoom 160 isn't its styling or outright performance. It's how seamlessly it fits into everyday life. The riding position is comfortable, the seat is accommodating, and there's enough storage for daily essentials. Its 156cc engine, producing 14.6 hp and 14 Nm, offers adequate performance for most commuting needs, while fuel economy of around 30-34 kmpl helps keep running costs in check.

More importantly, it saves time. In my experience, the Xoom 160 can cut close to 30 minutes from the journey to work and often even more on the way back home. In a region where traffic routinely turns short distances into lengthy journeys, that time saving becomes a major advantage.

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That doesn't mean it's flawless. The throttle response could be sharper, and there are noticeable vibrations at idle. Riders looking for a more engaging experience may still prefer something like the Royal Enfield Hunter.

Even so, the Xoom 160 isn't trying to be a motorcycle. Nor is it trying to be a luxury scooter. Instead, it occupies a unique space for commuters who are tired of spending hours stuck in traffic but still want comfort, convenience, and a premium feel. In that role, it succeeds remarkably well. After all, it is a perfect balance between a scooter and a motorcycle. Also, unlike you do on a motorcycle, it takes away the weight of office bag from your shoulders.

Final Words

The Hero Xoom 160 may not be the perfect scooter, but that's missing the point. If your primary goal is to make the daily commute quicker, easier, and less stressful, maxi-scooters deliver on this promise. And, Hero Xoom 160 for that matter, makes for a more comfortable and easy-to-live-with proposition. For many urban commuters, especially those currently driving small hatchbacks to work every day, it might just be one of the smartest mobility upgrades available today.