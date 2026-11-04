Hero Xpulse 450 Debuts With 421 cc Engine, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay: Highlights

Hero MotoCorp has taken the wraps off the Xpulse 450 at EICMA 2026, positioning it as the brand's new flagship adventure motorcycle. The bike brings a 421 cc liquid-cooled engine, giving it the top spot in its lineup. Its presence in the category is supported by adjustable long-travel suspension and a 7-inch TFT display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, features that place it well above the Xpulse 210 in Hero's lineup.

Hero Xpulse 450: Powertrain

The Xpulse 450 is powered by a new 421 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 46.7 hp at 9,100 rpm and 38 Nm at 7,500 rpm. That is a substantial jump from the Xpulse 210's 24.6 hp and 20.7 Nm, making the 450 a genuine middleweight adventure rather than a stretched commuter.

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The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch as standard. Hero says the bike was developed with direct input from the Hero MotoSports team, giving it a clear rally-inspired direction.

Hero Xpulse 450: Hardware

Up front, the Xpulse 450 gets a 43 mm KYB cartridge-type USD fork with 225 mm of travel,15 mm more than the Xpulse 210, and 22-step adjustability for compression and rebound damping. That level of adjustment is unusual in this segment and should appeal to riders who want to fine-tune the bike for different terrain. Rear suspension specifications have not been revealed yet, though the bike is expected to use a monoshock with both rebound and compression damping adjustment. More details on the hardware is yet to be revealed.

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Hero Xpulse 450: Connectivity

The headline feature is the 7-inch TFT display with built-in Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Hero describes this as a segment-first, and it gives the Xpulse 450 a level of infotainment usually reserved for larger, more expensive machines. The bike also gets four ride modes and traction control, adding to its off-road credentials.

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India Launch

Hero has not announced a price or an official India launch timeline. The company has clarified that the Xpulse 450 will reach global markets first, with reports suggesting an India launch in the second half of 2027. When it arrives, the Xpulse 450 will compete with the KTM 390 Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. With its 421 cc engine, adjustable suspension, and car-like connectivity, it has the hardware to make a strong case in that segment.