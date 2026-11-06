Hero Xtreme 125R Stealth Edition Launched In India At Rs 1.16 Lakh

Hero MotoCorp has launched a new range-topping variant in the Xtreme 125R family, dubbed the Stealth edition, at Rs 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom) India. The Stealth edition comes in a bespoke colour scheme, a TFT dash and a tyre pressure monitoring system, all features not shared with any other variant of the Xtreme 125R.

Hero Xtreme 125R Stealth Edition: Updates

The Xtreme 125R Stealth gets an exclusive paint finish with bronze and black bodywork and contrasting red wheels. Red highlights are also found on the pillion grab rails, tank extension panels as well as the letter X in the Xtreme's badging.

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Aside from the bespoke livery, the Stealth edition also becomes the only variant in the Xtreme 125R line-up to feature a 4.2-inch colour TFT display, the same unit seen on other Hero models like the Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 250R Carbon and Xpulse 210.

If you pair your smartphone to this display via Hero's proprietary app, you can receive turn-by-turn navigation prompts, call and SMS alerts and control music playback as well. Hero has also added a segment-first feature to the Stealth edition in the form of a tyre pressure monitoring system.

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Hero Xtreme 125R Stealth Edition: Engine

These features join the Xtreme 125R's existing feature-set, which includes three riding modes: Rain, Road and Sport and dual-channel ABS on the higher variants. Hero hasn't explicitly mentioned it in its press release, but it's likely that the Stealth edition will feature cruise control as well, given that the dual-channel ABS variant below it has it.

The Stealth edition of the Xtreme 125R is mechanically identical to the other variants and is powered by a 124.7 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine making 11.4 hp and 10.5 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

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Hero Xtreme 125R: Price

With the launch of the Stealth edition, the Xtreme 125R is now available in five variants CBS (Rs 91,500), ABS (Rs 96,700), ABS single-seat (Rs 96,700), dual-channel ABS (Rs 1.10 lakh) and Stealth (Rs 1.16 lakh).

At Rs 1.16 lakh, the Stealth edition is Rs 6,000 more expensive than the variant below it and adds a bespoke livery, TFT dash as well as TPMS for that additional moolah. Rivals to the Xtreme 125R are the TVS Raider (Rs 84,460 - Rs 1.03 lakh) and Honda CB125 Hornet (Rs 1.15 lakh).