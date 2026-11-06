Triumph Tracker 400 Spied With TFT Display, Cruise Control

Triumph appears to be working its way through the TR-Series range, giving its motorcycles the new circular TFT display that debuted on the Bonneville T40. After the Thruxton 400 was spotted with the updated instrumentation and switchgear, the Tracker 400 has now been seen with the same changes.

Triumph Tracker 400: Spy Shots

The talking point here is the new 4-inch circular colour TFT display, replacing the semi-digital instrument cluster on the current Tracker 400. The unit offers smartphone connectivity, full-map navigation, call and music controls, route planning and customisable widgets.

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The revised display also brings new switchgear. The left-side switch cube gets a four-way directional pad for navigating the menus, with cruise control buttons positioned above it. On the right, we could expect the hazard-light button to have moved to the top and a dedicated Mode button also part of the cube, similar to the one we saw on the spied Thruxton 400.

Furthermore, the test bike is equipped with adjustable levers, which should make it easier for riders to set the reach to their preference. This is a small addition, but a useful one.

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Triumph Tracker 400: Mechanics

There are no mechanical changes expected. The Tracker 400 is expected to retain its 349 cc, single-cylinder engine, which produces 39.4 bhp and 32 Nm. It will continue to get a six-speed gearbox. The rest of the motorcycle also appears unchanged, with the updated display, switchgear and adjustable levers accounting for the visible differences.

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Triumph Tracker 400: Expected Launch

The current Triumph Tracker 400 is priced at Rs 2.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The addition of the TFT display, cruise control and adjustable levers is likely to push the price up.

Triumph is yet to confirm when the updated Tracker 400 will go on sale. Given that the Thruxton 400 has also been spotted with similar equipment, it looks like the company could be planning to roll out these upgrades across more of its TR-Series motorcycles, including the Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X and more.