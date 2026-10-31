Triumph Thruxton 400 Spotted With TFT Screen, More Features

Triumph has been spotted testing an updated Thruxton 400 with a new circular TFT instrument cluster, borrowed from the recently launched Bonneville T40. The test mule also shows revised switchgear, hinting at additional rider aids and a possible premium variant in the works.

Triumph Thruxton 400: Spy Shots

The 4-inch circular TFT display is the most noticeable change. It supports smartphone connectivity, full-map navigation, phone calls, music controls, route planning and customisable widgets, a significant upgrade over the semi-digital cluster on the current Thruxton 400.

READ | Hero Destini 110 Classique Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs 76,400

The switchgear has been updated to match. The left-side unit gets a four-way pad to browse menus, with cruise control toggles positioned above it. The right-side unit integrates the engine kill switch, while the hazard light switch has been repositioned to the top of the cube. A dedicated Mode button is also present.

Image Source- Rushlane

Triumph Thruxton 400: More Ride Aids Likely

The TFT display may not be the only addition. The updated Thruxton 400 could also get some of the electronic rider aids introduced on the Bonneville T40, including lean-sensitive cornering ABS, cornering traction control, an emergency acceleration warning (panic brake alert) and self-cancelling turn indicators.

READ | New Harley-Davidson X350T India-Spec Spied; Launch Imminent?

The current Thruxton 400's electronics are limited to switchable traction control and non-switchable dual-channel ABS. The test mule suggests Triumph may be preparing to bring the Thruxton more in line with the Bonneville T40's feature set.

Triumph Thruxton 400: Engine Unchanged

Mechanically, the Thruxton 400 appears unchanged. It continues with the 349 cc liquid-cooled engine producing 39.4 bhp and 32 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Existing features such as switchable traction control, ABS, a torque-assist clutch and a USB-C charging port are expected to carry over. The bike's cafe-racer styling, clip-on handlebars, bar-end mirrors, rear-set footpegs, split seat, USD forks and Pirelli tyres, also remains unchanged.

READ | Maserati Grecale Facelift Launched In India At Rs 1.14 Crore

Triumph Thruxton 400: Price, Launch

The current Thruxton 400 is priced at Rs 2,76,522 (ex-showroom). With the new TFT display and additional electronics, Triumph could either launch a more premium variant or raise the price of the standard model closer to the Rs 3 lakh mark. Triumph has not confirmed a launch date. But the sighting of a test mule with the new TFT cluster suggests the update is not far away.