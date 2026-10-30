Hero Destini 110 Classique Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs 76,400

Hero MotoCorp has added a new special edition to its Destini 110 line-up, called the Classique Edition, priced at Rs 76,400 (ex-showroom). The update brings a neo-retro styling treatment rather than any mechanical changes, arriving just ahead of the festive season.

Hero Destini 110 Classique Edition: Design

The Classique Edition is offered in two dual-tone colour schemes: Matt Goldfish Silver/Light Industrial Grey with brown inner panels, and Matt Aries Brown with black inner panels. Both get new stripe graphics on the front handle cover and side panels.

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Other distinguishing touches include coloured mirrors, a matching seat and inner panels, branded rim tape and a dedicated 3D Classique Edition badge. These elements give the scooter a distinct look without altering its overall silhouette.

Hero Destini 110 Classique Edition: Hardware

The Classique Edition retains the Destini 110's everyday-focused hardware. It gets a 785 mm-long seat, which Hero claims is the longest in its segment, along with a spacious floorboard and 12-inch wheels at both ends.

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A wider 100/80-12 rear tyre is part of the package, aimed at improving stability and grip. Storage includes 19 litres of under-seat space and a front compartment with mobile charging provision, while a boot lamp adds convenience when accessing the under-seat area.

Hero Destini Classique Edition: Engine

Mechanically, the Classique Edition carries over the existing 110.9 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine. It produces 8 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 8.7 Nm of torque at 5,750 rpm, paired with a CVT automatic transmission.

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Hero's i3S (Idle Stop-Start System) technology is also retained, helping improve fuel efficiency during everyday riding. No changes to the engine, transmission, or specifications have been announced for the special edition.

The Classique Edition joins the existing Destini 110 range, giving buyers an additional choice based on colour and styling preferences. The scooter was first introduced in September 2025 and continues to target family commuters looking for a practical, feature-rich option.