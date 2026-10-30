Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Officially Teased On Video: Watch

Royal Enfield has released a new video teaser for the Himalayan 750, its upcoming adventure tourer. The short film shows a rider navigating winding mountain roads, forests, and rough terrain before closing with the line: "No roads. Coming soon." Through the video, the brand has also revealed a fresh paint scheme, giving the first official look at the upcoming motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: EICMA Debut Likely

The video follows an earlier social media teaser that showed the motorcycle's silhouette against a red sky, along with coordinates pointing to central Milan. That strongly suggests Royal Enfield will unveil the Himalayan 750 at EICMA 2026, scheduled for November 3-8 in Milan, Italy.

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Royal Enfield has not confirmed the exact reveal time or published full specifications. But the timing of the teasers, combined with earlier near-production spy shots, indicates the bike is close to its global debut.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Expectations

The Himalayan 750 is expected to become Royal Enfield's largest and most powerful adventure motorcycle, moving the brand into a higher-capacity touring segment. It is likely to use a new 750 cc parallel-twin engine, built on the experience of the company's existing 650 cc twin platform.

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Output figures have not been officially confirmed. Reports suggest around 55-60 bhp, which would give the 750 noticeably more highway cruising and overtaking ability than the single-cylinder Himalayan 450.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Hardware

Test bikes have revealed adjustable Showa USD forks at the front and a rear monoshock with a frame-mounted preload adjuster. The setup suggests Royal Enfield is targeting a balance between ride comfort and load-carrying ability.

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The motorcycle appears to use a 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel, rather than the 21-inch front wheel seen on smaller Himalayan models. It is fitted with Vredestein Centauro XR dual-purpose radial tyres, while right-angle metal valve stems hint at a tyre pressure monitoring system. Braking hardware includes twin front discs with ByBre callipers and a single rear disc.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Electronics, Design Cues

Earlier spy shots showed a separate "M" button, similar to the one on the Himalayan 450. On that bike, the button activates or deactivates ABS; on other Royal Enfield models, it cycles through ride modes. Its presence suggests the Himalayan 750 could offer multiple ride modes, potentially adjusting throttle response and traction-control intervention.

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Design-wise, the bike retains the familiar adventure silhouette: tall windscreen, upright riding position, muscular fuel tank and round headlamp. Undisguised examples spotted during a television commercial shoot in Uttarakhand also revealed multiple colour schemes and different wheel configurations.