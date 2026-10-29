2027 Triumph Tiger 1200 Launched In India At Rs 20.99 Lakh

Triumph Tiger 1200 recently made its global debut, and now the brand has announced Indian prices for the motorcycle after its global unveiling. The GT Pro variant of the brand starts at Rs 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Rally Explorer is priced at Rs 23.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Both variants will go on sale in India from March 2027.

Triumph Tiger 1200: Powertrain

The updated 1,160 cc liquid-cooled three-cylinder engine now produces 158 hp at 9,250 rpm, an increase of 8 hp, along with 130 Nm at 6,750 rpm. Peak torque arrives earlier in the rev range, which should make the big Tiger feel more responsive at lower speeds.

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Triumph has reworked the cylinder head, pistons and exhaust, while fitting lighter intake and exhaust valves and more precise fuel injection. Revised primary and final-drive ratios bring the crawl speed down by 6 kmph, a useful change for slow, technical terrain.

Triumph Tiger 1200: Radar-based Rider Aids

The headline upgrade is the front and rear Bosch radar system. It enables adaptive cruise control, group ride assist, emergency brake assist, forward collision warning, blind-spot assist and rear distance warning.

A new 7-inch TFT touchscreen comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the tank-top phone compartment gains a USB-C charging port. The GT Pro offers seven riding modes; the Rally Explorer adds an Off-road Pro mode, taking the total to eight.

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Triumph Tiger 1200: GT Pro vs Rally Explorer

Both variants use a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combination, moving away from the 21-inch front wheel of previous generations. The GT Pro gets cast aluminium wheels, while the Rally Explorer uses spoked wheels.

Suspension consists of semi-active Showa units, a 49 mm USD fork and monoshock with 200 mm of travel at both ends. The system adjusts compression and rebound damping using inputs from multiple sensors, including a six-axis IMU, and features automatic self-levelling preload. Braking comes from twin 320 mm front discs with Brembo Stylema calipers and a 282 mm rear disc.

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The GT Pro weighs 250 kg kerb and carries a 20-litre fuel tank. The Rally Explorer, at 268 kg, gets a 30-litre tank along with tyre pressure monitoring, an engine guard, lower and upper engine bars, an adjustable folding brake pedal, and handlebars positioned 10 mm higher and 10 mm wider.

Triumph Tiger 1200: Rivals

The GT Pro's Rs 20.99 lakh price undercuts the BMW R 1300 GS at Rs 26.50 lakh. The Rally Explorer, at Rs 23.49 lakh, also sits below the R 1300 GS Adventure's Rs 26.5 lakh.

Compared with the outgoing MY24 range, the new GT Pro is Rs 20,000 dearer than the previous Rally Pro, while the Rally Explorer is Rs 1.20 lakh more expensive than the old Rally Explorer. The added radar tech, more power and revised chassis justify much of that gap.