Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift Spied With Rear Disc Brakes, ADAS

Maruti Suzuki has been testing the Fronx facelift for a while. This time, a test mule has been spotted covered in camouflage, suggesting more than a routine cosmetic refresh. The test car appears to carry rear disc brakes and hardware that could support advanced driver assistance systems, both notable additions for a model currently positioned in the compact SUV space.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift: Expected Updates

The prototype keeps the Fronx's familiar silhouette, split lighting layout, and sloping roofline. Slim upper lamps and lower-set headlamps remain, while openings in the camouflage point to a revised grille pattern. The front and rear bumpers are also expected to receive minor changes.

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The more interesting detail sits behind the wheels. The test vehicle appears to have rear disc brakes, whereas the current India-spec Fronx uses front discs and rear drums across its range. If confirmed, this would be a meaningful braking upgrade rather than a mere feature-list addition.

A radar module, visible in the area below the Suzuki badge, hints at ADAS. Possible functions include adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance and automatic high-beam assist, features already seen on the recently updated Baleno.

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Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift: Cabin, Engine

The interior remains hidden, but the Baleno facelift offers a likely template. Ventilated front seats, wireless charging with a cooling function, revised upholstery and an upgraded audio system could find their way into the Fronx.

Mechanically, the biggest expected change is the switch from the current 1.2-litre four-cylinder K-Series petrol to Maruti's newer 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series engine. The Z12E has already been introduced in the Swift, Dzire and Baleno facelift, and produces around 83 hp and 112.4 Nm in the updated Glanza. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is expected to continue, keeping the Fronx's performance-focused variant in the line-up.

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Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift: Expected Launch

The current Fronx is priced between Rs 6.9 lakh and Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) and is sold in Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha trims with manual, AMT, turbo-automatic and CNG options. The facelift is expected to retain a similar price band, though added equipment could push selected variants higher.

Maruti has not announced a launch date. Given the timing of the spy shots, the Fronx facelift could debut around the Bharat Auto Expo in February 2027, with Toyota's Urban Cruiser Taisor likely to receive corresponding updates later.