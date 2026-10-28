FASTag Annual Local Pass Gets Government Approval: Check Eligibility, Price, And More

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has introduced a concessional annual FASTag Local Pass for private vehicle owners living within 20 km of a National Highway toll plaza. It takes effect from November 1, 2026, and is aimed at residents who cross the same toll regularly for work, education or daily errands.

FASTag Local Pass: Price

The pass is priced at Rs 1,500 per year for toll plazas located outside municipal or local town limits. For plazas within those limits, the annual fee is Rs 3,000. For context, the standard FASTag annual pass for 2026-27 costs Rs 3,075. The new local pass is therefore cheaper, but it comes with a major restriction: it works only at the specific toll plaza for which it is issued.

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FASTag Local Pass: Eligibility

The applicant must own a non-commercial vehicle with a valid and functional FASTag registered for non-commercial use, and must reside within 20 km of the designated toll plaza. Eligible users can choose between the existing monthly pass and the new annual Local Pass. The pass is not transferable and cannot be used at any other toll plaza.

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Where It Won't Work

The concession will not be available on National Highways or expressways that use a closed user-fee collection system. It will also be unavailable at toll plazas where a service road or alternative road is already available to commuters.

That means living within 20 km of a toll plaza does not automatically guarantee eligibility. Vehicle owners should confirm both their residence distance and the toll plaza's status before applying.

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How To Get It

The pass will be available at eligible toll plazas from November 1, 2026. From December 1, 2026, it will also be accessible through the Rajmarg Yatra app. The government may revise the fees annually, with any change taking effect from April 1. The scheme was notified on October 26 under the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2026.