Live Within 20 Km Of A Toll Plaza? You May Be Eligible For Rs 1,500 Annual Pass From November 1

The Central Government has introduced a new concessional annual toll pass scheme for eligible private vehicle owners living within 20 kilometres of a National Highway toll plaza. The new rules will come into effect on November 1, 2026, allowing qualifying residents to obtain an annual pass for Rs 1,500 or Rs 3,000, depending on the location of the toll plaza.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways announced the changes through a notification issued on October 26. The amendments have been made under the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2026, which update the existing rules introduced in 2008.

The scheme is aimed at providing concessional toll rates to eligible residents who live close to National Highway toll plazas.

Who Is Eligible for the New Toll Pass?

Under the revised rules, private vehicle owners residing within a 20-kilometre radius of a National Highway toll plaza may apply for the concessional annual pass.

However, the facility will only be available to eligible non-commercial vehicles with valid and functional FASTags. Vehicle owners must also meet the conditions specified under the amended rules.

The pass will be valid for the particular toll plaza for which it is issued.

How Much Will the Annual Toll Pass Cost?

The government has introduced two annual charges based on whether the toll plaza is located within or outside municipal or local town limits.

Vehicle owners living near toll plazas situated outside municipal or local town limits will have to pay Rs 1,500 per year.

For toll plazas located within municipal or local town limits, the annual pass will cost Rs 3,000.

The revised charges will apply from November 1, 2026, subject to the eligibility requirements and other conditions laid down in the notification.

Where Will the Scheme Not Apply?

The government has also specified certain restrictions on the availability of the concessional local pass.

The facility will not be available on National Highways or Expressways operating under a closed user fee collection system.

In addition, vehicle owners will not be eligible for the scheme at locations where a service road or an alternative road is available for use.

These restrictions mean that not every resident living within 20 kilometres of a toll plaza will automatically qualify for the annual pass.

What Should Vehicle Owners Know?

Residents who regularly travel through nearby National Highway toll plazas should check whether their vehicles and the relevant toll plazas meet the eligibility requirements.

A valid and functional FASTag registered for non-commercial use is one of the key requirements under the new rules.

The annual pass will apply only to the specified toll plaza and should not be confused with a pass offering access to all toll plazas across the country.

The new provisions will come into force on November 1, 2026, giving eligible local vehicle owners the option of using the concessional annual toll pass, subject to the prescribed conditions.