New Triumph Tiger 1200 Unveiled With Radar Tech, Self-Lowering Suspension

Triumph has revealed the 2027 Tiger 1200, giving its flagship adventure tourer significant updates. Specifically, it now gets a more powerful engine, radar-based rider assistance, and a suspension system that lowers the bike when stationary. All of these changes bring the bike closer to its rival, the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure. India will receive two of the four global variants, the GT Pro and Rally Explorer, with sales beginning in March 2027.

New Triumph Tiger 1200: Engine

The 1,160 cc liquid-cooled three-cylinder engine now makes 156 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 130 Nm at 6,750 rpm. That is a gain of 7 bhp over the outgoing model, with peak torque arriving earlier in the rev range.

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Triumph has revised the cylinder head, pistons, exhaust and fuel injection, while fitting lighter intake and exhaust valves. The first three gear ratios have also changed, and the six-speed gearbox and shaft drive have received further updates.

New Triumph Tiger 1200: Radar Tech

The headline feature is the new front and rear radar system. It enables adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, emergency brake assist, blind-spot assist and group ride assist. All variants get a 7-inch TFT touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For a bike designed to cover long distances, the added connectivity should matter as much as the rider aids.

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New Triumph Tiger 1200: Hardware

The Tiger 1200 uses a 49 mm Showa upside-down fork and rear monoshock, both with 200 mm of travel. The semi-active system adjusts compression and rebound damping using inputs from a six-axis IMU and other sensors, while preload adjusts automatically.

The most practical addition is the ride-height function, which lowers the motorcycle by 30 mm when stationary. With the optional low seat, seat height drops to 790 mm, a meaningful benefit for riders who find large adventure bikes intimidating at traffic lights or on uneven ground. Braking comes from twin 320 mm front discs with Brembo Stylema callipers and a 282 mm rear disc.

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New Triumph Tiger 1200: GT and Rally Differences

Visually, the Tiger 1200 remains recognisable, though Triumph has revised the fuel tank, radiator cowls, front beak and windscreen. All versions use a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel; GT models get cast aluminium wheels, while Rally versions use spoked wheels.

The GT Pro weighs 250 kg wet, while the Rally Explorer rises to 268 kg. Pro variants carry a 20-litre tank; Explorer versions get 30 litres, along with tyre-pressure monitoring, lower engine bars and wider, higher handlebars. Heated seats for rider and pillion, plus three-stage heated grips, are standard.

Indian pricing has not been announced and will be revealed closer to the start of bookings. But with radar tech, a self-lowering suspension, and a stronger triple, the 2027 Tiger 1200 arrives with a clearer technological edge than the model it replaces.