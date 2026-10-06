Triumph Bonneville T40 Launched In India At Rs 2.80 Lakh

Triumph has expanded its India-made 350cc family with the launch of the Bonneville T40, priced at Rs 2.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The new retro roadster brings the classic Bonneville silhouette to a more accessible segment. Bookings are open for both, with T40 deliveries beginning in November 2026 and T4 deliveries from the second week of January 2027.

Engine

Powering the India-spec Bonneville T40 is the same 350 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine used across Triumph's Bajaj-built models, but with a very different state of tune. Here, it produces 29 hp at 7,000 rpm and 31.2 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm, figures closely aligned with the Speed T4. Triumph has revised the cylinder head, added dedicated camshafts, smaller-diameter throttle bodies, and a new peashooter-style exhaust to deliver a torque-rich, effortless riding experience. The 6-speed gearbox carries over, but with taller overall gearing than its siblings.

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New Frame, Classic Suspension

The chassis is where the T40 diverges most from other 350cc Triumphs. While the front half shares architecture with the Speed and Scrambler, the rear is entirely new, built to accommodate twin shock absorbers and a tubular steel swingarm, key to achieving the quintessential Bonneville look. The subframe is welded to the main frame rather than bolted, a departure from other models in the range.

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Suspension comes via a 43 mm gaitered telescopic fork and twin rear shocks, both with 130 mm of travel. Braking is handled by a 310 mm front disc with a twin-piston axial caliper and a 255 mm rear disc with a single-piston caliper, supplemented by lean-sensitive ABS. The T40 rides on wire-spoke wheels with tubed MRF tyres, 100/90-18 at the front and 150/70-R18 at the rear. A centre stand comes standard, easing puncture repairs despite the tubed setup.

All these changes make the Bonneville T40 the heaviest Bajaj-built Triumph at 195 kg. It also carries the largest fuel tank in the family at 14.5 litres. The 790 mm seat height is friendly for most riders, and can drop to 770 mm with an accessory low seat. Ground clearance stands at a healthy 165 mm, suitable for Indian road conditions.

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Features

Despite its classic styling, the T40 debuts a new round 4-inch colour TFT display with comprehensive switchgear. It controls five riding modes (Road, Rain, Eco and two customisable), ABS, traction control and cruise control. A 'Heritage' mode changes the display layout to a more old-school look. Pairing a phone via the Triumph Navigation app also enables on-screen navigation.

Pricing And Positioning

At Rs 2.80 lakh, the Bonneville T40 sits at a premium over rivals like the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda CB350 and Jawa 350. It even costs more than the base Honda CB500.