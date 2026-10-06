Singer Mika Singh Buys Cadillac Escalade SUV, Niece Gurdeep Mehndi Shares Pics

Singer Mika Singh has reportedly added a new luxury SUV to his garage. Photos shared on Instagram by Gurdeep Mehndi, son of singer Daler Mehndi, show the popular performer taking delivery of a Cadillac Escalade, one of the most recognisable full-size luxury SUVs sold globally. The images have quickly gained attention among automotive enthusiasts, primarily because the Escalade remains a rare sight on Indian roads. While Cadillac does not officially retail vehicles in India, a handful of Escalades have made their way into the country through private imports over the years.

A Luxury SUV Worth Around Rs 5 Crore

According to reports, the imported Cadillac Escalade seen in the pictures carries an on-road value of around Rs 5 crore, once import duties and registration-related costs are factored in.

Although the exact version purchased by Mika Singh has not been officially confirmed, the SUV appears to belong to the latest generation of the Escalade lineup, which is currently sold in international markets.

What Powers The New Cadillac Escalade?

Globally, the latest Cadillac Escalade is offered with a 6.2-litre naturally aspirated V8 petrol engine producing around 420 Hp and 624 Nm of torque. Power is sent through a 10-speed automatic gearbox, and buyers can opt for both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations depending on the market.

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The SUV is known more for effortless cruising and luxury than outright performance, although the V8 provides strong acceleration for a vehicle of its size.

Packed With Luxury Features

The current-generation Escalade is among the most feature-loaded luxury SUVs in the world. Highlights include a massive curved OLED display spanning much of the dashboard, premium leather upholstery, multi-zone climate control, massaging seats, advanced driver-assistance systems, and a high-end audio system.

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Other notable features include air suspension, adaptive dampers, rear-seat entertainment screens, and an exceptionally spacious three-row cabin.

A Rare Addition To An Indian Garage

Large American SUVs remain uncommon in India due to their size, fuel consumption and import costs. That is precisely why the Cadillac Escalade continues to attract attention whenever one appears on Indian roads.

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For Mika Singh, the SUV joins a growing collection of premium automobiles. And for enthusiasts, it is another reminder that the Cadillac Escalade remains one of the most iconic luxury SUVs money can buy.