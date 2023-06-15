Bombay High Court Scraps 2006 Case Against Mika Singh For Forcibly Kissing Rakhi Sawant

The FIR was registered on June 11, 2006

The Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed a 2006 case lodged against singer Mika Singh for allegedly forcibly kissing actor Rakhi Sawant.

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and S G Dige quashed the FIR and chargesheet filed in the case after taking into account an affidavit submitted by Ms. Sawant giving her consent on the ground that she and Mr. Singh had amicably resolved the issue.

The FIR was registered on June 11, 2006, after Mr. Singh allegedly forcibly kissed Ms. Sawant during his birthday party at a restaurant in Mumbai. Mr. Singh was charged under Sections 354 (molestation) and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Singh, in April this year, moved HC to quash the FIR and subsequent chargesheet filed by the police.

The HC Thursday perused the affidavit submitted by Ms. Sawant which stated that she and Mr. Singh had "amicably resolved all our differences and realised the entire dispute had arisen due to misunderstanding and misconception on our part".

The HC then quashed the FIR and chargesheet.