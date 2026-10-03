Emraan Hashmi Buys White Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Worth Rs 3.74 Crore

Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi has bought a brand new Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG SUV worth Rs 3.74 crore (ex-showroom). The purchase comes as the actor basks in the success of his film Awarapan 2. Based on the pictures shared on social media, the actor took delivery of the luxury SUV at his residence, where images and a short video of the handover have since surfaced on Instagram via Clinton Pereira Official.

Emraan Hashmi's Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

Hashmi has opted for a distinctive Opalite White Magno finish, a bright white shade in a matte texture paired with black matte alloy wheels and red brake callipers. The contrast gives the G-Wagon a restrained yet striking presence, avoiding the more flamboyant colour choices often seen on celebrity G63s.

Inside, the cabin follows a black leatherette theme with red stitching and red detailing on the seats, complemented by brushed aluminium accents across the dashboard and centre console. The combination leans towards an opulent but sporty aesthetic, in line with the G63's dual personality as both a luxury cruiser and a performance SUV.

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Popular Choice Among Celebs

Mercedes-Benz G-Class is one of the popular choices among celebrities. The luxury SUV finds a home in the garage of Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, and others. The SUV enjoys equally high popularity among Hollywood celebrities like Kevin Hart, Megan Fox, and others. The same goes for influencers like Elvish Yadav and Sourav Joshi, who own the electric powertrain version.

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Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG: Powertrain

At the heart of the G63 AMG sits a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 577 bhp and 850 Nm of torque. Despite weighing around 2.6 tonnes, the SUV sprints from 0-100 kmph in just 4.4 seconds. The iconic boxy silhouette, circular headlights, 22-inch alloy wheels and tailgate-mounted spare wheel remain unchanged, preserving the G-Wagon's military-inspired heritage that has made it a favourite among Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities alike.

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Emraan Hashmi Cars

This is not Hashmi's first major purchase this year. Back in February, he bought a Range Rover Autobiography worth around Rs 3 crore. He was recently spotted with a new-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost. His confirmed collection also includes a Lamborghini Huracan and a Mercedes-Benz S560 Maybach, placing the new G63 AMG alongside some serious performance and luxury machinery.