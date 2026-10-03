BYD's Luxury Brand Denza Officially Confirms India Entry

Denza, the premium marque under Chinese EV giant BYD, has officially signalled its entry into India. A recent social media post from Denza India shows the brand's blue-and-silver hourglass logo with the words "Arriving soon," alongside a promise of a "sophisticated, high-performance EV experience."

Denza was founded in 2010 as a joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz Group. By 2024, Mercedes-Benz had fully exited the venture, transferring its stake to BYD. Today, Denza operates across China, Southeast Asia, Australia, Europe and Latin America, offering a mix of luxury electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.

Denza Z9 GT

The first model expected in India is the Denza Z9 GT, a four-door shooting brake that would be unique in the Indian market. It packs a 122.5 kWh battery feeding three electric motors for a combined 1,156 hp, sent to all four wheels. The claimed 0-100 kmph time is 2.7 seconds, with a top speed of 270 kmph and a WLTP range of 600 km.

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Charging is equally aggressive, the Z9 GT supports up to 1,500 kW DC fast charging, allowing a 10-97 per cent charge in just nine minutes under ideal conditions. Rear-wheel steering enables features like the "crab walk" and a 360-degree "Compass Turn," similar to the Mercedes G-Class Electric's G-Turn.

Inside, buyers get a triple-screen dashboard, two external camera displays, Level 2+ ADAS, full leather upholstery, a 20-speaker Devialet sound system, and powered, heated, ventilated, and massaging front seats. Pricing is expected between Rs 1.2 crore and Rs 1.5 crore.

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Denza D9

The second model, the Denza D9, is a large luxury MPV set to challenge the MG M9 and Toyota Vellfire. The India-spec version is likely to use a 103 kWh battery with a front-mounted motor producing 313 hp and 360 Nm, delivering a WLTP range of 520 km and supporting up to 200 kW DC charging.

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The cabin follows a 2+2+3 layout with second-row captain's chairs offering electric adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage. Three-zone climate control, powered thigh extenders, a Dynaudio sound system, full leather upholstery and ambient lighting round out the equipment. The D9 is expected to be priced around Rs 90 lakh, slotting between the M9 and Vellfire.