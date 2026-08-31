Parmish Verma's GMC Yukon Denali Grabs Attention Online: What Makes This SUV Special

Punjabi singer, actor, rapper and music video director Parmish Verma, known for his passion for supercars and luxury SUVs, has added a brand-new GMC Yukon Denali to his garage. A video of the premium American SUV has been making the rounds on social media, drawing attention from fans and automobile enthusiasts alike. The latest addition further strengthens Verma's impressive collection of high-end vehicles and highlights his fondness for large, luxury-focused SUVs.

The video, shared on Parmish Verma's fan page @itsparmishverma123, shows the singer behind the wheel of his newly acquired GMC Yukon Denali, enjoying a drive with friends. The group appears to be travelling in a convoy, with a couple of Mahindra Scorpio N SUVs visible in the Yukon's rear-view mirror. Leading the convoy is Verma's striking orange Lamborghini Huracan, adding to the visual appeal of the clip that has since gained traction across social media platforms.

In one of the images shared online, Parmish Verma is seen posing alongside his newly acquired GMC Yukon Denali, dressed in a grey shirt and black trousers. The luxury SUV is still carrying temporary registration plates.

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Parmish Verma Supercar Collection

Parmish Verma's garage already features an enviable mix of luxury cars, performance machines and rugged SUVs. His collection includes models such as the Rolls-Royce Wraith, Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, Toyota Fortuner, Tata Safari and the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica. The addition of the GMC Yukon Denali further expands his line-up, reflecting his preference for premium SUVs alongside high-performance sports cars.

How Can GMC Yukon Denali Be Purchased In India

Since GMC does not officially sell vehicles in India, the Yukon Denali can only be brought into the country through the private import route or via specialist luxury car importers. These firms source the SUV from markets such as North America or the Middle East and handle the import and customs clearance process. With import duties and taxes significantly increasing costs, a GMC Yukon Denali can reportedly cost around Rs 4 crore to Rs 4.5 crore (price may vary) by the time it reaches an Indian buyer. Owners also have to rely on independent workshops and imported spare parts, as General Motors currently has no official sales, service or warranty support network for GMC vehicles in India.

GMC Yukon Denali: Key Features

The GMC Yukon Denali is the flagship version of GMC's full-size SUV and is offered with a 6.2-litre V8 petrol engine that produces 420 hp and 624 Nm of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The SUV can accommodate up to eight occupants and comes equipped with features such as a 16.8-inch vertical infotainment screen, digital driver display, head-up display, Google built-in connectivity, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and advanced driver assistance technologies.

On the outside, it stands out with GMC's signature chrome Denali grille, C-shaped LED daytime running lights, large alloy wheels, and power-retractable side steps, reinforcing its premium positioning in the luxury SUV segment.

