Watch: AAP MP Raghav Chadha Jams With Singer Mika Singh At Delhi Poll Rally

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday shared a video of him jamming with singer Mika Singh during a poll rally in Delhi.

Mr Chadha sang Mr Singh's famous song "Something Something", which was released in 2006 and has over 18 million views on YouTube.

"Amidst the hectic political campaign, got a chance to jam with the celebrated singer Mika Singh on one of his tracks that I really like at a public meeting in Chandni Chowk Assembly Constituency, Delhi," he posted on X and tagged the video.

Amidst the hectic political campaign, got a chance to jam with the celebrated singer Mika Singh on one of his tracks that I really like…at a public meeting in Chandni Chowk Assembly Constituency, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/DLFJbIZNBU — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) February 2, 2025

Mr Singh had earlier performed at Mr Chadha's engagement ceremony with Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra in 2023.

Mr Chadha, the AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, has been addressing multiple public rallies to gather support for re-electing the incumbent government to power.

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, the BJP and the Congress are making an outreach to the people with public welfare policies, including monetary assistance schemes for women, street vendors, and unemployed youths, ahead of the February 5 assembly elections in Delhi.

The votes will be counted on February 8.