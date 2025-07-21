Raghav Chadha Says Annual Health Checkups A "Luxury", Should Be For All

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Monday demanded that every citizen be granted a legal right to Annual Health Checkups, highlighting that the early diagnosis of diseases could save countless lives and ease the burden on India's healthcare system.

During a Special Mention in the Upper House, Mr Chadha said, "Annual health checkups have become a luxury in our country - something only the affluent can afford. A mother who never knew she had cancer, a son who discovered his blood pressure only after a stroke, a sister whose vision loss revealed diabetes - these stories are far too common."

Referring to the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and several viral videos of young people suffering cardiac arrests on a daily basis, Mr Chadha said the time has come for structured, state-sponsored preventive healthcare becoming central to India's public health policy.

Mr Chadha said that only 2 per cent of Indian women have undergone cancer screening, citing data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), terming it "deeply alarming."

He urged the government to make affordable, accessible and routine health screenings a legal right for every citizen, with systems in place across urban and rural India.

"In several countries, governments proactively conduct health checkups. They invite citizens to participate and ensure that illnesses are caught early," Mr Chadha said in Parliament.

Speaking to NDTV after raising the issue in Parliament, Mr Chadha said, "This is standard practice in most developed countries, but sadly not in India. If the government allows this, I don't think it will be a huge financial burden."

He added, "In fact, it will actually bring healthcare expenditure down in the long run. When illnesses are detected early, we avoid the need for prolonged and costly treatments in government hospitals."

A study published in the Lancet journal found that around 55 per cent of heart attack deaths in India occur due to delays in seeking timely diagnosis.



Mr Chadha concluded by saying, "Jaan hai, toh janch hai. But janch hogi, tabhi toh jaan bachegi (If there is life, then there is a diagnosis. But lives can only be saved if there is a diagnosis)."