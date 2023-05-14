Newly Engaged Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Groove To Gal Mitthi Mitthi, Courtesy Mika Singh

Still from a video shared by Mika Singh. (courtesy: )

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony last night has kept everyone hooked. As new images and videos emerge from the grand event, social media can't help but ask for more. The couple, who held an intimate ceremony on Saturday night in attendance of their family and friends, also invited Bollywood singer Mika Singh to perform at the pre-wedding event and without a doubt his performance was a hit. In a video shared by the singer on his Instagram feed, we can see Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha dancing to the beats of Gal Mitthi Mitthi Bol. Sharing the video, Mika Singh wrote, "Bahot sona munda te bahot pyari kudi(Very handsome boy and very sweet girl)! Many many congratulations to bro Ragha Chadha and dear Parineeti Chopra," read the caption.

The post is too adorable to miss. Take a look:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged at Delhi's Kapurthala House on Saturday evening in attendance of family members and close friends. The happy couple shared the news with their social media family by sharing identical posts. "Everything I prayed for...I said yes...Waaheguru ji meher karan...," wrote Parineeti. "Everything I prayed for .. She said yes.Waaheguru ji meher karan...," read Raghav Chadha's caption.

Take a look at Parineeti's post here:

Priyanka Chopra, who flew down to India for the special occasion, shared an adorable post for her younger sibling Parineeti while sharing some inside pictures of the couple from the ceremony. Priyanka, who shares a close bond with her cousin wrote, "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families so fun to catch up with the fam!" Unfortunately, Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas, who at present is busy with his boy band Jonas Brothers' tour, and daughter Malti Marie could not be a part of the celebration.

According to news agency ANI, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha studied together at the London School of Economics.