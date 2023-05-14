Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Engagement Festivities Sealed With A Kiss

Newly engaged Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share an intimate moment.

Cannot get over Parineeti and Raghav Chadha's dreamy engagement ceremony? Neither can we. The duo, who have been creating quite a stir over the past few months, finally got engaged in an intimate ceremony on Saturday night. However, what has grabbed our attention is this adorable video of the couple from the grand event, where we can see the duo share a sweet moment. In the video, we can see Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who are twinning in white, groove to a song while enjoying to their fullest. The highlight of the video is however when the AAP leader plants a kiss on Parineeti's cheeks before embracing her.

Parineeti Chopra's father Pawan Chopra also makes a cameo in the video, as he can be seen in the background, wearing a white and red outfit.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged at Delhi's Kapurthala House on Saturday evening in attendance of family members and close friends. The happy couple shared the news with their social media family by sharing identical posts. "Everything I prayed for...I said yes...Waaheguru ji meher karan...," wrote Parineeti. "Everything I prayed for .. She said yes.Waaheguru ji meher karan...," read Raghav Chadha's caption.

Take a look at Parineeti's post here:

Wishes poured in for the happy couple from all quarters. From Anushka Sharma to Ranveer Singh, the Bollywood actress's industry friends flooded her Instagram comment section with wishes. Parineeti Chopra's aunt (Priyanka Chopra's mom) Madhu Chopra, in an interview with Pinkvilla, said, "I am very happy for Parineeti and Raghav. With all our blessings."

The couple also made an appearance for the paparazzi on their engagement night on Saturday. Here are some pictures of the couple.

Rumours regarding Parineeti and Raghav's alleged relationship became the talk of the town after they made an appearance together at a restaurant a few months back.