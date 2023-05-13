To Newly Engaged Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha, With Love From Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh And Other Stars

Parineeti Chopra with Raghav Chadha. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Today was actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha's big day. The couple got engaged at Delhi's Kapurthala House on Saturday evening in the presence of over 150 guests, including family members and close friends. The couple announced the big news by sharing identical posts. "Everything I prayed for...I said yes...Waaheguru ji meher karan...," wrote Parineeti. "Everything I prayed for .. She said yes.Waaheguru ji meher karan...," read Raghav Chadha's caption. The comments section of the actress' post was full of wishes from stars. Parineeti's Ladies vs Ricky Bahl co-star Anushka Sharma wrote, "Congratulations." Kapil Sharma commented," Many congratulations to both of you dear Parineeti and Raghav. Lots of love and happiness always." Parineeti's Kill Dil and Ladies vs Ricky Bahl co-star Ranveer Singh wrote, "Bless."

"Gosh how lovely Parineeti Chopra! Huge congratulations and love my darling," read Nimrat Kaur's comment. Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, Sania Mirza, Sophie Choudry, Neha Kakkar and other celebs too wished the newly-engaged couple.

See the post here:

Parineeti Chopra's cousin and actor Priyanka Chopra especially flew to Delhi to attend the festivities. She arrived minus husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Designer Manish Malhotra, who was the official couturier for the actress' engagement outfit, was also on the guest list.

Rumours about Parineeti and Raghav Chadha started doing the rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year, which was followed by an appearance at the airport together. The couple were first outed by MP Sanjeev Arora, who tweeted about them following their pictures together. MP Sanjeev Arora congratulated the "union" and blessed both of them. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes," Mr Arora said in his tweet.

According to news agency ANI, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha studied together at the London School of Economics.

Parineeti Chopra is a star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few. The actress was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Parineeti Chopra made her acting debut with the 2011 romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. She will next be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.