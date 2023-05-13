Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Engagement: 'I Am Very Happy,' Says Actress' Aunt Madhu Chopra

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra pictured in Mumbai earlier this month.

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha will get engaged today at the Kapurthala House in Delhi. According to sources, 150 people will attend the festivities, including family and close friends. Parineeti's superstar cousin Priyanka Chopra was pictured at the Delhi airport on Saturday morning. Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra's aunt (Priyanka Chopra's mom) Madhu Chopra, in an interview with Pinkvilla, said, "I am very happy for Parineeti and Raghav. With all our blessings."

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra's cousin Priyanka Chopra landed in Delhi on Saturday morning. The actress greeted the paparazzi with folded hands. See the pictures here:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha flew out of Mumbai earlier this week. Rumours about them started doing the rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year, which was followed by an appearance at the airport together. They were spotted watching Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match in Mohali earlier this month. The pictures were obviously viral. According to news agency ANI, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram.

Parineeti Chopra made her acting debut with the 2011 romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. The actress was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Parineeti Chopra is a star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few. She will next be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.