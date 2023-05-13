Priyanka Chopra Lands In Delhi Ahead Of Parineeti And Raghav Chadha's Engagement

Priyanka Chopra at the Delhi airport.

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are set to get engaged today at the Kapurthala House in Delhi's Connaught Place. According to sources, 150 people will attend the festivities, including family and close friends. Priyanka Chopra just landed in Delhi on Saturday morning for cousin Parineeti's engagement to Raghav Chadha. She was photographed at the Delhi airport and greeted the paparazzi with folded hands. She arrived sans husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Nick Jonas is currently busy with the Jonas Brothers' tour. She was also pictured at the London airport last night, pictures from which are obviously viral.

Rumours about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha started doing the rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year, which was followed by an appearance at the airport together. They also watched an IPL match together.

In terms of work, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Parineeti Chopra is a star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few. Parineeti Chopra made her acting debut with the 2011 romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. She will next be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the Hollywood film Love Again with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Nick Jonas (in a cameo appearance). The actress also headlines Russo Brothers' Citadel. The actress' next Bollywood project is Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.