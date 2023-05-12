Yes, Priyanka Chopra Will Be At Parineeti's Engagement To Raghav Chadha: Report

Parineeti Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to officiate their relationship through an engagement ceremony that will be held on May 13. While all eyes are on the celeb couple, who set the social media abuzz with their multiple outings together since the past one month, a report by Hindustan Times claims that Parineeti's cousin and global star Priyanka Chopra will be joining will be visiting India to join in the celebrations. Talking to Hindustan Times, a source said, “It will be a short trip for Priyanka. She has kept her work aside just to be there for the occasion and be there for her sister. She will be reaching Delhi on the 13th morning. Her husband Nick Jonas is not expected to accompany her, and it is yet to be seen if she brings her daughter, Malti as a surprise for the family.”

As per the report, Kesari star Parineeti Chopra will be wearing an Indian outfit for the event, off the shelves of celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.

Elaborating on the theme of the engagement, the source told Hindustan Times, “The engagement will be in Punjabi style full of naach (dance), gaana (music) and dhoom (celebrations). The theme of the engagement is pastel, which also reflects in their personalities. The guests have been informed about it, and are expected to be in sync with it.” The source also added that the guests will start arriving a night before the engagement.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra's apartment in Mumbai is also being decorated with lights ahead of the actress' engagement to the AAP leader.

A few days back, a report by India Today stated that the couple will reportedly get married in October this year. A source close to the couple told IndiaToday.in, "Parineeti and Raghav's roka is done. It was a family affair and they both are very happy. The duo is likely to get married by October-end of this year. Parineeti and Raghav are in no rush and they both have work commitments that they need to take care of before getting into the wedding festivities."

Rumours regarding their alleged relationship became the talk of the town after they made an appearance together at a restaurant a few months back.

The duo was also outed by MP Sanjeev Arora, who tweeted about them following their pictures together. MP Sanjeev Arora congratulated the "union" and blessed both of them. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes," Mr Arora said in his tweet.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, and Sarika. She will be seen next in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.