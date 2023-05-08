Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Spotted Together Again As Paparazzi Ask "Shaadi Kab Hogi?"

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha make an appearance again.

Another day, another sighting of the rumoured couple Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The Bollywood actress was clicked on Sunday evening as she stepped out with her rumoured boyfriend Raghav Chadha for a date night at a restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra. Also accompanying the rumoured couple was Parineeti's younger brother Shivang Chopra. As the couple headed towards their car, questions were directed at them by the paparazzi regarding their marriage date. The duo however reserved their silence, smiled and walked on while the shutterbugs persistently chanted,"Shaadi Kab hogi (When is the marriage)."

Here are some pictures from last night:

This comes a few days after a report from India Today stated that the couple will reportedly get married in October this year. A source close to the couple told IndiaToday.in, "Parineeti and Raghav's roka is done. It was a family affair and they both are very happy. The duo is likely to get married by October-end of this year. Parineeti and Raghav are in no rush and they both have work commitments that they need to take care of before getting into the wedding festivities."

The Kill Dil star and the leader have not confirmed their relationship yet. However, they are frequently spotted together. Talks about their alleged relationship became the talk of the town after they made an appearance together at a restaurant a few months back.

The duo was also outed by MP Sanjeev Arora, who tweeted about them following their pictures together. MP Sanjeev Arora congratulated the "union" and blessed both of them. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes," Mr Arora said in his tweet.

Take a look at the tweet here:

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

Parineeti Chopra made her debut with the movie Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl in 2011. Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, and Sarika. She will be seen next in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.