How Parineeti Chopra Reacted To Paparazzi Questions On Raghav Chadha Rumours

Parineeti Chopra was pictured exiting the Mumbai airport.

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra has been making headlines ever since she was spotted at a restaurant with AAP leader Raghav Chadha last week. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress was recently pictured at the Mumbai airport, carefully dodging the paparazzi questions about her outing with the AAP leader. As the actress made her way out of the airport, the shutterbugs started hounding her with questions about the Raghav Chadha rumours. In the video that has emerged, we can see the Ishaqzaade star smiling coyly as she reserves her silence on the subject and greets the paparazzi with a "thank you" before stepping inside her car and driving off.

The actress was later spotted at Manish Malhotra's home in a black off-shoulder dress. Notably, these were the two occasions where Parineeti Chopra was spotted following her date night with Raghav Chadha.

A week back, a video of the duo coming out of a restaurant in Mumbai went viral. Following which, MP Sanjeev Arora congratulated the "union" and blessed both of them. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes," Mr Arora said in his tweet.

Take a look at the tweet here:

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

Not only Parineeti Chopra, Mr Chadha was also asked about the outing outside Parliament. To this he replied, "Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)."

Parineeti Chopra made her debut at the age of 24 with the movie Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl in 2011. Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, and Sarika. She will be seen next in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.