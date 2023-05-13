Priyanka Chopra Is A Ray Of Sunshine At Parineeti And Raghav Chadha's Engagement

Priyanka Chopra at cousin Parineeti's engagement.

At Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony, Priyanka Chopra was a ray of sunshine in a yellow saree. Priyanka Chopra and her bother Siddharth stepped out for a photo-op session as they attended cousin Parineeti's engagement. The actress greeted the paparazzi with a namaste. The actress flew to Delhi on Saturday morning to attend cousin Parineeti's engagement, held at Delhi's Kapurthala House. Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie were MIA from the ceremony. The singer had to skip the festivities because he is currently busy with his boy band Jonas Brothers' tour.

The closest Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti got to sharing screen space together was when they dubbed for the characters of Elsa and Anna, respectively for the Hindi rendition of the Disney film Frozen 2 a couple of years back.

Priyanka Chopra recently starred in Love Again with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Nick Jonas (in a cameo appearance). The actress also headlines Russo Brothers' Citadel. The actress' next Bollywood project is Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Parineeti Chopra's film credits include Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few. The actress will next be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill. She was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Parineeti Chopra made her acting debut with the 2011 romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh.