Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha - Twinning And Winning. See Engagement Outfits

Parineeti Chopra with Raghav Chadha. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends on Saturday evening at Delhi's Kapurthala House. The couple were perfection personified in matching white outfits. The actress wore a white kurta, which she paired with a matching lace dupatta, designed by Manish Malhotra, while Raghav Chadha wore an Achkan from the shelves of Pawan Sachdev. The couple announced the big news by sharing identical posts. "Everything I prayed for...I said yes.Waaheguru ji meher karan...," wrote Parineeti. "Everything I prayed for .. She said yes. Waaheguru ji meher karan...," read Raghav Chadha's caption.

See the post here:

Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra, who landed in Delhi this morning, was also pictured at the venue on Saturday evening. She happily posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's dating rumours started doing the rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year, which was followed by a couple of appearances at the airport together. They were even spotted at an IPL match together.

In terms of work, Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill. The actress was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Parineeti Chopra is a star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few. Parineeti Chopra made her acting debut with the 2011 romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh.