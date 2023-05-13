Actor Parineeti Chopra, AAP's Raghav Chadha Are Engaged. See First Pic

Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra are engaged

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra are engaged.

Raghav Chadha in a tweet said, "Everything I prayed for, she said yes." He also tweeted photos of their engagement ceremony.

Everything I prayed for .. She said yes! 💍

ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰਨ। 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/OquwJwHTDL — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 13, 2023

Rumours about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha started doing the rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year, which was followed by an appearance at the airport together. They also watched an IPL match together.

Several top politicians came to Kapurthala House in central Delhi this evening to attend their engagement ceremony.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended the ceremony with his family. Wishing the couple, Mr Kejriwal also posted pictures from the event.

Parineeti Chopra's cousin Priyanka Chopra also came.

According to sources, 150 attended the festivities, including family and close friends.

Priyanka Chopra was a ray of sunshine in a yellow saree. She and her bother Siddharth stepped out for a photo-op session as they attended the engagement. Priyanka Chopra flew to Delhi on Saturday morning to attend the engagement. Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie were MIA from the ceremony. The singer had to skip the festivities because he is currently busy with his band Jonas Brothers' tour.

Raghav Chadha, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Punjab and was also in-charge for the recent Assembly elections where his party won an overwhelming majority, earlier today tweeted that his maternal home, Jalandhar, has made this day "even more special and memorable" for him after a thumping victory in the Lok Sabha by-poll, giving his party the lone MP in the lower house.

Parineeti Chopra made her acting debut with the 2011 romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. The actress was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Parineeti Chopra is a star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few. She will next be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.