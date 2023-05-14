Hey Parineeti Chopra, Cousin Priyanka Chopra 'Cannot Wait For' Your Wedding. See Adorable Post

Priyanka Chopra at Parineeti and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony.

Actor Priyanka Chopra had a fun fam-jam session at her cousin Parineeti Chopra's engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Saturday night and her Instagram timeline stands as proof. The global star, who flew down to India for the special occasion, shared an adorable post for her younger sibling Parineeti while sharing some inside pictures of the couple from the ceremony. Priyanka, who shares a close bond with her cousin wrote, "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families so fun to catch up with the fam!" Unfortunately, Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas, who at present is busy with his boy band Jonas Brothers' tour, and daughter Malti Marie could not be a part of the celebration.

Take a look at the adorable post here:

The actress also treated her fans with some more pictures from the grand event. Take a look.

Here's one with the "bride" AKA Parineeti Chopra's parents Pawan and Reena Chopra.

The actress left for the airport immediately after the ceremony and not before pausing for a "fit" check.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged at Delhi's Kapurthala House on Saturday evening in attendance of family members and close friends. The happy couple shared the news with their social media family by sharing identical posts. "Everything I prayed for...I said yes...Waaheguru ji meher karan...," wrote Parineeti. "Everything I prayed for .. She said yes.Waaheguru ji meher karan...," read Raghav Chadha's caption.

Take a look at Parineeti's post here:

Wishes poured in for the happy couple from all quarters. From Anushka Sharma to Ranveer Singh, the Bollywood actress's industry friends flooded her Instagram comment section with wishes. Parineeti Chopra's aunt (Priyanka Chopra's mom) Madhu Chopra, in an interview with Pinkvilla, said, "I am very happy for Parineeti and Raghav. With all our blessings."

Rumours regarding Parineeti and Raghav's alleged relationship became the talk of the town after they made an appearance together at a restaurant a few months back.

According to news agency ANI, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha studied together at the London School of Economics.