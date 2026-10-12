2026 Audi Q3 First Drive Review: Sportier Than Before, But Has Audi Got the Balance Right?

What does it take to stand out in a luxury SUV segment where buyers expect more than just a premium badge? The new Audi Q3 arrives with a striking design, a revamped cabin, and a familiar powertrain. However, the real test lies in how these changes translate into the driving experience. After spending time behind the wheel, it is clear that Audi has given the Q3 a more distinctive character, although not every change works in its favour.

Design and Features: A Fresh Face and a Digital Makeover

The new Q3 looks considerably different from its predecessor. Up front, the large grille remains a defining feature, but the revised lighting arrangement gives the SUV a sharper appearance. The Digital Matrix LED headlamps are a highlight, offering different daytime running lamp (DRL) patterns that allow owners to change the lighting signature. Illuminated Audi rings add another distinctive touch, while the alloy wheels lend the SUV a sportier stance. At the rear, the updated lighting treatment creates a wider visual impression, giving the Q3 a more contemporary look without making the design overly flamboyant.

The cabin is where the changes become more apparent. A curved display combining the digital instrument cluster and central infotainment screen gives the dashboard a modern, driver-focused layout. The touchscreen is relatively straightforward to operate, although the absence of physical air-conditioning controls means drivers must rely on the display for adjustments. Behind the steering wheel, additional levers sit alongside the paddle shifters, creating an unusual control arrangement that takes some getting used to. Once familiar, however, the layout becomes easier to navigate.

The panoramic sunroof adds to the sense of space, while the generous glass area helps visibility. Three-zone climate control should also prove useful in Indian conditions. At the rear, space is adequate for average-height occupants, but the relatively flat seat base limits thigh support, particularly on longer journeys.

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The equipment list includes a head-up display, adaptive cruise control, nine airbags, a SONOS premium sound system, driver-seat memory and Digital Matrix LED lighting technology. However, the absence of ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera and blind-spot monitoring is difficult to overlook. The overall package is well equipped, but it does not cover every feature buyers might expect from a modern luxury SUV.

Performance: Responsive, Composed, And Firmly Set-Up

Power comes from a 2.0-litre TFSI turbo-petrol engine producing 204hp and 320Nm of torque. The engine feels well suited to the Q3, delivering enough response for everyday driving without demanding too much effort from the driver. In city traffic, it is responsive when gaps appear, while highway overtakes are handled with confidence. There is sufficient performance in reserve to make quicker progress without the engine feeling strained.

The drive modes alter the SUV's character noticeably. In the more relaxed settings, throttle response is measured and the Q3 feels easier to drive. Sportier modes sharpen its reactions, making it feel more eager when the road opens up. Progressive steering adds to the experience, offering a direct feel as steering inputs increase. The Q3 remains easy to place on the road, while the brakes deliver reassuring bite and predictable responses.

Ride comfort, however, is a mixed bag. Even in Comfort mode, the suspension feels firm, allowing road imperfections to make their presence felt inside the cabin. Buyers expecting a soft, cushioned ride may find this setup less accommodating than they would like.

There is a clear benefit to this firmer approach. The Q3 feels planted at speed, with well-controlled body movements through corners. It inspires confidence when driven enthusiastically and feels composed when the road becomes more demanding. This is an SUV with a definite driver-focused streak, although its seats and suspension do not always deliver the comfort expected of a luxury vehicle.

Verdict: An Interesting Alternative, But Price Will Matter

The new Audi Q3 represents a meaningful step forward in design and cabin technology. Its responsive engine and composed handling give it a distinct personality, particularly for buyers who enjoy driving themselves rather than simply being chauffeured around.

However, the firmer ride, average seat comfort and missing equipment prevent it from being an all-rounder without reservations. Audi has prioritised driving dynamics over outright softness, and that decision will appeal to some buyers more than others.

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The final piece of the puzzle is pricing. Audi will announce the Q3's India price on 16 October, and that figure will play a significant role in determining its appeal against established rivals.

For now, the new Q3 makes a convincing case as a sporty, technology-focused luxury SUV. Whether it becomes the most compelling choice in its class will depend on how competitively Audi positions it.