Audi Starts Local Assembly Of New Q3 Ahead Of Oct 16 Launch

Audi India has commenced local assembly of the all-new Q3 at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, ahead of its official market launch on October 16. The compact luxury SUV began rolling out of the facility, showing Audi's commitment to localisation and timely deliveries for the upcoming festive season.

Powertrain And Drivetrain

The India-spec Q3 will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing around 204 hp and 320 Nm of torque. This unit is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system as standard. While global markets receive petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options, India is expected to get only this turbo-petrol configuration.

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Design And Lighting Technology

The third-generation Q3 adopts a noticeably sharper exterior. A larger Singleframe grille dominates the front, flanked by slimmer headlamps positioned higher on the fascia. Matrix LED headlamps use micro-LED modules, with each daytime running light incorporating 23 individual segments for precise illumination. At the rear, a full-width lighting bar is offered, with top variants receiving digital OLED tail lamps and illuminated Audi rings.

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Interior Layout And Practicality

Inside, Audi has relocated the gear selector to the steering column, freeing up space on the centre console for additional storage. A separate stalk now controls lighting and wipers. The dashboard features Audi's latest digital interface, while acoustic glass for the front windows helps reduce cabin noise. The rear bench can slide fore and aft, and the backrest angle is adjustable, allowing occupants to prioritise legroom or boot space.

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Boot capacity stands at 488 litres in standard configuration, expanding to 1,386 litres with the second row folded. The sliding rear seat enables flexible luggage and passenger arrangements. The Q3 can also tow up to 2,100kg, depending on the variant.

Advanced Driver Assistance And Safety

The updated electronics suite introduces several new functions. An interior camera can monitor the driver for signs of fatigue and distraction. Adaptive cruise control and lane-assistance systems gain additional capabilities, while the parking system can store and replay complex manoeuvres useful in tight garages or frequently visited parking spots.