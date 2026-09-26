Audi A6 e-Tron Sets New Record With 1,338 km Drive On Single Charge

Audi has achieved a new milestone with Audi A6 Sportback e-tron Performance covering an impressive 1,338 km on a single battery charge during a Guinness World Record attempt in Poland. The feat was accomplished by Polish rally driver Miko Marczyk, who focused not on speed, but on extracting the maximum possible distance from the vehicle's battery.

The record-setting journey began at 1:55 AM on September 11 and concluded more than 45 hours later between Torun and Ciechocinek after covering exactly 1,338 km without stopping to recharge.

Efficiency Test

Unlike traditional endurance drives where maintaining high speeds is often the challenge, Marczyk's objective was achieving the highest possible efficiency. Driving along the Vistula River, the route passed through major Polish cities including Krakow, Sandomierz, Warsaw, Torun, Grudziadz and Hel on the Baltic coast before returning along the same route.

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According to Audi, the drive took place in normal traffic conditions, including rush-hour congestion, and no recharging was permitted throughout the attempt. Weather conditions also varied during the journey, with average temperatures around 15 degrees Celsius and lows of approximately seven degrees Celsius recorded in the early morning.

The Audi A6 Sportback e-tron Performance is rated for up to 777 km under the WLTP testing cycle. The record run exceeded that figure by an additional 561 km, highlighting the impact that driving style and efficiency-focused techniques can have on energy consumption.

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How the Record Was Achieved

Audi stated that Marczyk managed an exceptionally low energy consumption figure of just 7.09 kWh per 100 km during the drive. The A6 Sportback e-tron Performance is equipped with a battery offering a gross capacity of 100 kWh and a usable capacity of 94.9 kWh.

To maximise range, Marczyk relied on a series of well-established efficiency practices. These included maintaining a steady speed, anticipating traffic conditions, minimising unnecessary acceleration and braking, ensuring optimal tyre pressure, and making extensive use of regenerative braking.

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Reflecting on the achievement, Marczyk said the final distance surpassed even his own expectations. He credited the result to the combined effectiveness of the electric drivetrain, battery technology and the vehicle's aerodynamic design.

Aerodynamics Played a Key Role

Built on Audi's Premium Platform Electric (PPE), the A6 Sportback e-tron Performance benefits from an advanced 800-volt electrical architecture designed to improve efficiency and charging performance.

A major contributor to the record was the vehicle's aerodynamic efficiency. Audi claims a drag coefficient of 0.21 for the A6 Sportback e-tron, making it the most aerodynamic production car in the brand's history. Lower aerodynamic drag helps reduce energy consumption, especially at higher speeds where air resistance becomes a significant factor.

The vehicle's regenerative braking system also contributed to the result. Audi says the system can recover up to 220 kW of energy during deceleration, allowing many everyday braking events to be handled without using the conventional friction brakes.

A Technical Demonstration Rather Than a Real-World Benchmark

While the 1,338 km figure is remarkable, Audi emphasises that the result should not be viewed as a realistic everyday driving range. Real-world conditions such as sustained highway speeds, extensive heating or air-conditioning use, and maintaining a battery reserve would significantly affect the distance achievable on a single charge.

Instead, the record serves as a demonstration of what is technically possible when vehicle design, aerodynamics, energy recovery systems and driving strategy are optimised.