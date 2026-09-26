Mahindra XEV 9s Beats Tata Punch EV To Become Best-Seller In August; Details

The Indian electric passenger vehicle market continued its strong growth momentum in August 2026, with the Mahindra XEV 9S emerging as the country's best-selling electric car. The three-row electric SUV edged past the Tata Punch EV by a narrow margin. The numbers represent increasing competition in the electric car market.

Mahindra XEV 9s Sales

According to wholesale dispatch data compiled by AutoPunditz, Mahindra sold 4,508 units of the XEV 9S to dealerships during August. Tata Motors followed closely with 4,430 units of the Punch EV, leaving a gap of just 78 units between the two models.

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Mahindra XEV 9S, which has steadily gained momentum since customer deliveries began in January 2026. The model also recorded month-on-month growth, with August dispatches rising 9.1 percent compared to 4,131 units in July. Mahindra currently offers the electric SUV with three battery pack options: 59kWh, 70kWh and 79kWh. Depending on the variant selected, the company claims a driving range between 521km and 679km on a full charge. Prices start at Rs 20.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch EV Sales

While Mahindra claimed the top spot through the XEV 9S, Tata Motors continued to demonstrate its strength with multiple high-volume products. The Punch EV secured second place with 4,430 units, more than tripling its August 2025 tally of 1,476 units. The Punch EV also has a significantly lower starting price of Rs 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Nexon EV followed in third position with 3,975 units, registering a healthy 44 percent year-on-year growth.

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Best-Selling Electric Cars In August

MG Motor's Windsor EV retained its place among the country's highest-selling electric vehicles, finishing fourth with 3,705 units. However, the model's dispatches were down 18 percent compared to the 4,511 units recorded in August last year.

Further down the rankings, Tata's Harrier EV secured fifth position with 2,103 units, while Mahindra's XEV 9e finished sixth with 2,001 units. Tata's recently introduced Sierra EV claimed seventh place after dispatching 1,930 units. VinFast's LimoGreen followed closely with 1,901 units, making it one of the notable entrants in this year's sales chart.

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Tata rounded out its strong performance with the Tiago EV, which recorded 1,730 units and secured ninth place. Mahindra's BE 6 completed the top ten list with 1,696 units, reflecting a 9 percent increase over the previous year.

Tata EVs In Top 10 List

As per Autopunditz, combined, Tata's five EVs in the top ten, including the Punch EV, Nexon EV, Harrier EV, Sierra EV and Tiago EV, accounted for 14,168 units during the month, showing the brand's continued presence across multiple segments.

It is important to note that these figures represent manufacturer dispatches to dealerships and not actual customer deliveries. Registration data from Vahan paints a slightly different picture.