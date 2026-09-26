PM e-DRIVE Nears Two Years: How Much Fuel And Carbon Emissions Are EVs Saving Every Day?

The PM e-DRIVE scheme is nearing completion of its second year, and its impact is already becoming visible. The scheme was launched to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), expand charging infrastructure, and strengthen India's EV manufacturing ecosystem. With more than 34 lakh EVs adopted under the scheme and its predecessor EMPS, the reduction in fossil fuel consumption and carbon emissions has been substantial.

The PM e-DRIVE scheme was launched on October 1, 2024, with a total outlay of Rs 10,900 crore, following the end of the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India) scheme on March 31, 2024. In the interim, the government introduced the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024 with an outlay of Rs 778 crore for six months, from April 1 to September 30, 2024.

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PM e-DRIVE supports electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, trucks, buses and ambulances, while also funding charging infrastructure and testing facilities. According to the PM e-DRIVE dashboard, as of September 26, 2026, a total of 34.18 lakh EVs have been registered under PM e-DRIVE and EMPS.

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However, electric two-wheelers account for the overwhelming majority of these vehicles. Nearly 31.19 lakh EVs, or 91 per cent of the total, are two-wheelers. Electric three-wheelers (autos) form the second-largest segment, with 2.88 lakh registrations, accounting for 8.4 per cent of the total. In addition, 11,121 e-rickshaws and e-carts, along with 236 electric trucks, have been registered under the two schemes.

Government estimates suggest that the EV transition is helping save about 31.3 lakh litres of fuel every day. To put that in perspective, the amount is equivalent to filling the fuel tanks of around 2.4 lakh motorcycles daily, assuming an average tank capacity of 13 litres. Official figures also indicate that these EVs reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 38.5 lakh kg every day. Put differently, nearly 6.4 crore mature trees would be required to absorb an equivalent amount of CO2 in a single day.

The figures underscore the growing impact of India's transition to cleaner mobility on both the economy and the environment. The government is now extending the push to emergency services, having earmarked Rs 500 crore for the deployment of 3,811 e-ambulances under PM e-DRIVE. Automobile manufacturers are also stepping up their efforts. Force Motors, for instance, has announced an electric ambulance based on its Traveller platform, offering a claimed range of 235 km on a single charge.