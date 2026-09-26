Toyota Hilux Modified Into Rescue Van Joins Ahmedabad Fire Brigade: Watch

Known for tackling some of the toughest terrains in the world, the Toyota Hilux has now found a new role in public service. Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) has inducted 15 specially modified Toyota Hilux pickups into its fleet, transforming the rugged 4x4 workhorse into a rapid-response vehicle for firefighting and civic emergencies. Equipped with customised equipment and designed to access areas that conventional fire engines may struggle to reach, the modified Hilux units are expected to assist in firefighting operations, rescue missions and other emergency response duties across the city.

Powered by Toyota's 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine producing 204 PS and up to 500 Nm of torque, the Hilux's ladder-frame construction, four-wheel-drive system and load-carrying capability make it a suitable platform for specialised emergency-service conversions. The new AFES fleet highlights how the pickup's off-road credentials can be adapted beyond recreational and commercial use into disaster response and urban emergency management.

Interestingly, the emergency-response vehicles inducted are based on the pre-facelift Toyota Hilux rather than the updated model currently on sale. According to local reports, the fleet of 15 modified Hilux pickups has been procured at a cost of around Rs 19.74 crore. The civic body has also added 10 rescue boats worth Rs 3.40 crore to strengthen its disaster-response capabilities, particularly during floods and other water-related emergencies.

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The modified Toyota Hilux units are equipped with specialised rescue and emergency-response equipment. These include hydraulic cutters and spreaders for extricating victims from damaged vehicles and collapsed structures, portable welding and cutting equipment for removing heavy debris, and a telescopic lighting mast along with high-intensity LED floodlights to support operations in low-visibility conditions.

The vehicles also carry rope-rescue kits, life jackets and first-aid equipment in a dedicated rear compartment, enabling them to respond to road accidents, structural collapses, flood situations and other emergency scenarios where larger fire engines may struggle to gain access.

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Built on the Toyota Hilux's 4x4 ladder-frame platform, the modified rescue vehicles are designed to reach locations affected by debris, flooding and difficult terrain where larger emergency vehicles may face access challenges. Unlike conventional fire tenders, these units are intended to act as rapid-response vehicles for road accidents, building collapses, lift-rescue operations and other emergencies, carrying specialised extraction equipment to reach and assist trapped victims during the critical first hour after an incident.