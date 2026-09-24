Mahindra Thar OG Got Better, But Here Are 5 Features We Wish It Got

The Mahindra Thar OG may be the most comprehensive update to the three-door SUV yet, bringing a new platform, revised suspension setup, fresh features and higher-spec variants. While the off-roader now comes better equipped than before, the larger Thar Roxx still holds an edge in several areas, and we're not just talking about the extra pair of doors. From convenience and technology to equipment reserved for higher trims, here are the top five features, we believe the Thar Roxx continues to offer that the Thar OG misses out on.

Thar OG Vs Thar Roxx - ADAS

Unlike the Thar Roxx, which offers a Level 2 ADAS suite with features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist and Forward Collision Warning on higher variants, the three-door Thar OG does not get any ADAS functionality. Buyers looking for driver-assistance technology will have to step up to the Thar Roxx.

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Thar OG Vs Thar Roxx - Surround View Camera

The Thar OG also misses out on the 360-degree camera offered on higher-spec Thar Roxx variants. The system provides a surround-view display, blind-view monitoring and obstacle-view functions, making parking and off-road manoeuvres easier.

Thar OG Vs Thar Roxx - Fully Digital Driver's Console

The Thar Roxx also gets a fully digital instrument cluster, a feature missing from the Thar OG. The configurable display offers multiple layouts and supports features such as full-screen navigation, replacing the conventional analogue-style setup used in the three-door Thar. Buyers looking for a more modern driver display will find it exclusively on the Roxx.

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Thar OG Vs Thar Roxx - Automatic AC

Climate control is another area where the two SUVs differ. While the Thar Roxx gets automatic climate control with both physical and touchscreen-based controls, the Thar OG continues with a manual air-conditioning system across its range. Both SUVs offer rear AC vents.

Thar OG Vs Thar Roxx - Seat Height Adjustment

Seat comfort is another area where the Thar Roxx pulls ahead. Higher-spec Roxx variants offer a 6-way power-adjustable driver's seat along with ventilated front seats for both the driver and passenger. In comparison, the Thar OG makes do with manually adjustable seats across the range and does not offer seat ventilation

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Beyond these headline features, the Thar Roxx also offers several convenience and premium features that are not available on the Thar OG. These include a branded audio system with six roof-mounted speakers, wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity, an auto-dimming IRVM, an electronic parking brake, a cabin-mounted central locking button and a sunroof. While the Thar OG has narrowed the gap with its latest update, the Roxx continues to hold an advantage when it comes to comfort, technology and everyday usability.