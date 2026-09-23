Hyundai Bayon Bookings Open - Engine, Dimension, New Details Confirmed

Hyundai Motor India has opened bookings for the upcoming Bayon SUV, marking the latest addition to its utility vehicle (SUV) portfolio. Expected to launch during the festive season, the Hyundai Bayon will feature an in-built generative AI voice assistant aimed at delivering a more intuitive in-car experience. Bookings are now underway for a token amount of Rs 11,000 through Hyundai's official website and dealerships nationwide.

Hyundai Bayon Dimension

The Hyundai Bayon measures around 4.2 metres in length, placing it between Creta and Venue. Hyundai says the SUV combines a road-friendly footprint with a spacious cabin, delivering generous legroom, headroom and shoulder room for occupants.

ALSO READ - Mahindra Thar OG Launched In India At 10.32 Lakh; Features, Variants, And More

Hyundai Bayon Engine Confirmed

The Hyundai Bayon has been confirmed to debut with Hyundai's 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with either a six-speed manual gearbox or the brand's Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). The four-cylinder engine produces 113 hp and 144 Nm of torque, and is already offered in models such as the Creta.

Hyundai is also expected to introduce a factory-fitted CNG variant, which would make the Bayon the brand's first SUV in this size category to offer a CNG powertrain. In addition, a turbo-petrol option could join the line-up at a later stage, although the company has yet to confirm further powertrain details.

ALSO READ - Maruti Suzuki Calls GST 2.0 'Transformative' As Small Car Demand Soars

Hyundai Bayon Platform

The Hyundai Bayon is based on Hyundai's Global K Enhanced platform and has been developed to meet the company's targeted five-star safety standards for India. Hyundai says the SUV focuses on occupant protection and structural strength, while offering a range of safety features and driver-assistance technologies. The complete safety package will be detailed closer to the vehicle's launch.

Hyundai Bayon Design Details

The Hyundai Bayon features a design centred around SUV proportions, with elements such as a sculpted bonnet, H-shaped LED daytime running lights, geometric wheel arches, door cladding and roof rails. Hyundai says these design elements contribute to the SUV's road presence, while the front, side and rear styling have been developed as part of a single design theme.

ALSO READ - Tata Sierra Dark Edition Launched - Check Full Price List, Feature Upgrades

Hyundai Bayon Expected Price

The Hyundai Bayon is expected to be priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant, powertrain and feature package. The pricing would position the Bayon against a range of compact and mid-size SUVs in the Indian market.

Hyundai's Upcoming Products

Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, HMIL, said, "By expanding our network of EV chargers, EV-ready sales and service touchpoints, investing in specialised infrastructure and systematically training our dealership teams, we aim to make the transition to electric mobility convenient, dependable and rewarding".

HMIL currently has over 2,600 trained dealership service personnel available for EV maintenance and repair across HMIL EV service touchpoints. Hyundai Motor India's current EV portfolio comprises the Ioniq 5 and the Creta Electric.