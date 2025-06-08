Hyundai Bayon SUV Likely To Debut By 2026 In India, Here's What To Expect

Hyundai is now working to roll out the Bayon SUV to the Indian market in 2026. According to Autocar, the sub-compact SUV will be powered by a new engine developed by Hyundai. Also, Hyundai has previously voiced its plan to bring 26 new cars to the country by 2030. Upon its arrival, the Hyundai Bayon will closely compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx in India.

Hyundai Bayon: Exterior

The Hyundai Bayon is up for sale in the Asian, African, and European markets. Hence, there are not many changes expected in Bayon's India models.

The sub-compact SUV derives its front design cues from the Hyundai Verna. It gets a sleek headlamp setup, LED strip on the bonnet, honeycomb pattern air dams, and more. On the rear end, the Hyundai Bayon features arrow-like design cues, a boomerang-shaped taillamp connected by an LED strip, a black and silver finish on the bumper, and more.

Also Read: Tata Sierra To Get 3-Screen Setup- Following In Mahindra XEV 9es Footsteps?

Hyundai Bayon: Interior

The Hyundai Bayon's interior features include a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, an HVAC control panel, wireless charging, connected car tech, over-the-air (OTA) updates, fast-charging USB Type-C ports, ambient lighting, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and much more.

Hyundai Bayon Interior

Hyundai Bayon: Engine And Powertrain

As reported by Autocar, the Hyundai Bayon will be powered by the brand's newly developed 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine and is likely to offer a peak power and torque output of around 160 hp and 253 Nm, respectively. It is also expected to come up with the 1.0-liter turbo petrol unit, as an option. It is also reported that the Hyundai Bayon will be a hybrid-ready model, giving the brand a diversified powertrain offering.

Source: Autocar