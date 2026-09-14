Hyundai's Upcoming SUV Named Bayon, Launch Expected This Festive Season - What We Know So Far

Hyundai Motor India has confirmed Bayon as the name of its upcoming SUV for the Indian market. The company says the new global SUV will combine its design philosophy and technology-focused approach, with more details set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, Hyundai Motor India Managing Director and CEO Tarun Garg said the company plans to boost sales and reclaim the second spot in the domestic passenger vehicle market, supported by the launch of two new SUVs, including an EV, and increased production capacity.

Hyundai Motor India expects its EV penetration to go up to an industry level of about 7 per cent by next year with the new model coming in along with the existing models Creta EV and IONIQ 5.

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Hyundai Bayon - What We Know So Far

Hyundai's upcoming Bayon SUV is expected to slot between the Venue and Creta in the brand's line-up. Likely to measure around 4.2 metres in length, the Bayon could be offered with petrol and CNG powertrains. While it will carry the Bayon name from international markets, the India-spec model is expected to feature a completely new design tailored for local buyers.

Hyundai Bayon - Spied Testing On Indian Roads

The Hyundai Bayon has been spotted testing on Indian roads multiple times. Expected to adopt a crossover-style design rather than a traditional upright SUV stance, it is likely to feature Hyundai's signature styling elements, including sleek LED lighting and squared wheel arches. Inside, spy shots suggest a new dashboard layout with curved dual screens, a redesigned steering wheel and lighter cabin trim. The test vehicles have also hinted at a new exterior colour option and automatic transmission variants.

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Hyundai Bayon - Name Inspiration

The Bayon name is inspired by Bayonne, a city in France's Basque region known for its distinct identity and vibrant character. Hyundai says the name reflects its global design philosophy and represents a new SUV aimed at Indian buyers, with a focus on style, technology and a sense of adventure.

Hyundai Anticipating Growth In EV Market

Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, HMIL, said, "By expanding our network of EV chargers, EV-ready sales and service touchpoints, investing in specialised infrastructure and systematically training our dealership teams, we aim to make the transition to electric mobility convenient, dependable and rewarding".

HMIL currently has over 2,600 trained dealership service personnel available for EV maintenance and repair across HMIL EV service touchpoints. Hyundai Motor India's current EV portfolio comprises the Ioniq 5 and the Creta Electric.

Hyundai Creta New Generation In 2027

The next-generation Hyundai Creta is expected to arrive in India in early 2027 with a refreshed design, larger dimensions and the addition of a hybrid powertrain option.