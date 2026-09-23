Mahindra Thar OG: 8 Key Mechanical Changes Over The Old Thar



Mahindra & Mahindra's latest update to the three-door Thar is far more than a routine facelift. Launched as the Thar OG with introductory prices starting at Rs 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV retains the familiar silhouette that made it an icon but introduces a series of significant mechanical revisions beneath the skin.

The Mahindra Thar OG will be available in three trims: LXT, AXT and ZXT. It will be offered with a choice of three engine options. Buyers can choose between rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) configurations, depending on the variant. Prices range from Rs 10.32 lakh to Rs 17.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Thar OG receives a revised exterior with new alloy wheel designs, an updated front grille and feature additions across the variant lineup. While the SUV retains its familiar silhouette, Mahindra has introduced a series of visual and equipment updates. Set to reach customers from October 11, the Thar OG combines design updates and new features with substantial changes to its chassis, suspension and underpinnings, making it one of the most comprehensive upgrades the off-roader has received since the current-generation model debuted in 2020.

Mahindra Thar OG: New Platform

The SUV now rides on Mahindra's new M_Glyde 4G platform, which first debuted on the Thar Roxx. According to Mahindra, the new architecture offers higher structural stiffness than before, a change aimed at improving the Thar's on-road and off-road dynamics while retaining its core off-road credentials.

Mahindra Thar OG: Suspension Changes

The Thar OG adopts a new rear Penta-link suspension with a Watts Link, a setup shared with the Thar Roxx and Scorpio-N.

Mahindra Thar OG: Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD)

DAVINCI damping technology is another key addition to the Thar OG. The system uses Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD), allowing the suspension to automatically vary its damping characteristics based on suspension movement. First introduced on the XUV 7XO, the mechanically adaptive setup is designed to improve ride comfort and body control without relying on sensors or electronic systems.

Mahindra Thar OG: More Powerful Engines

The Thar OG retains its three-engine lineup, but Mahindra has increased the output of its larger powertrains. The 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol now produces up to 160 bhp and 330 Nm, while the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel delivers 150 bhp and 330 Nm. The 1.5-litre diesel continues unchanged at 116 bhp and 300 Nm, giving buyers a choice of petrol and diesel options across the range.

Mahindra Thar OG: Safety Update

The Thar OG gets a notable safety upgrade with six airbags for front and rear occupants offered across the range, along with four-wheel disc brakes. Higher-spec ZXT variants add features such as a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a rear-view camera.

Mahindra Thar OG: Electric power steering

The Thar OG marks the first time a Thar has been equipped with electric power steering, replacing the hydraulic setup used on previous generations. Mahindra says the new system reduces steering effort at low speeds, making the SUV easier to manoeuvre in daily driving while retaining its off-road capability.

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Mahindra Thar OG: Locking Differential Updated

The Thar OG upgrades its off-road hardware with an electronically assisted locking differential, replacing the mechanical unit used previously. It also introduces Snow, Sand and Mud terrain modes, alongside Zip and Zoom drive modes, allowing the SUV to adapt its performance to different driving conditions.

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Mahindra Thar OG: 19-Inch Wheels

The Thar OG has a wider track, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and new alloy wheel designs. Higher variants are equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels, making them the largest fitted to a Thar to date.