3 Features Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Gets But Not Toyota Hilux

The Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler and the new Toyota Hilux are set to go head-to-head in India's lifestyle pickup truck segment. While both models follow the traditional body-on-frame pickup formula, Mahindra's upcoming offering gets a few features that the Hilux misses out on. Here are three notable differences.

Rear Disc Brakes

The Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler gets rear disc brakes, while the new Toyota Hilux continues with rear drum brakes.

The addition of rear disc brakes gives the Scorpio Lifestyler a more sophisticated braking setup and should also offer better heat dissipation during repeated braking. It is one of the hardware differences between the two lifestyle pickups.

Automatic Climate Control

The Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler gets automatic climate control, a feature that the new Toyota Hilux does not offer.

Mahindra's teasers and design sketches of the Scorpio Lifestyler have revealed the automatic climate control setup, pointing towards a more feature-rich cabin. This also gives the Mahindra an edge over the Hilux when it comes to everyday cabin convenience.

Also Read | Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup Truck Revealed, Hilux Rival Coming By April 2027

18-Inch Alloy Wheels

The Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler gets 18-inch alloy wheels, while the new Toyota Hilux facelift rides on 17-inch rims.

The larger wheels also complement the Scorpio Lifestyler's muscular proportions and give the pickup a more imposing stance. The Hilux, meanwhile, continues with the slightly smaller 17-inch setup.

Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler vs Toyota Hilux

The two pickups take different approaches to the lifestyle truck formula. Toyota continues to lean heavily on the Hilux's established reputation for durability and off-road capability, while Mahindra is bringing a newer product with a strong focus on design and equipment.

With rear disc brakes, automatic climate control and 18-inch alloy wheels, the Scorpio Lifestyler gets three features that the new Toyota Hilux misses.